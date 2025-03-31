Download tvOS 15.4 Now With Improved Content Navigation and Connectivity

Apple’s tvOS 15.4 aims to make content consumption more seamless with several user-focused updates tailored specifically for its streaming platform ecosystem. One of the standout features is an “Up Next” queue integrated directly into the video player interface. This allows users to manage upcoming shows or movies without having to exit playback mode—a convenience that streamlines binge-watching sessions or family movie nights.

Connectivity has also been improved with support for captive Wi-Fi networks often found in hotels or dormitories, making it easier than ever to set up an Apple TV in temporary living spaces without additional hardware requirements like routers or extenders.

Another small but impactful addition is an on-screen volume button that provides quick access to audio adjustments during playback without needing a separate remote or external controls.

These updates are accompanied by general performance improvements and bug fixes that enhance overall stability across supported models of Apple TV devices.