Download visionOS 2.4 Now With Guest Mode And Spatial Gallery

visionOS 2.4 brings new features for users of Apple’s Vision Pro headset who want to improve their spatial computing experience. One key feature is the better use of Apple Intelligence in spatial computing tasks. This allows for accurate gesture recognition and adjustable layouts that change based on how users interact in virtual spaces. Download visionOS 2.4 to take advantage of these enhancements.

A new Spatial Gallery application showcases immersive videos alongside panoramic photography collections. These collections are curated specifically for Vision Pro hardware capabilities, offering unique visual experiences. Such experiences are unavailable elsewhere within traditional media formats. Make sure to download visionOS 2.4 to enjoy these new features.

Guest User mode has been introduced too, allowing multiple individuals access to personalized settings. This enables sharing hardware seamlessly between family members or colleagues alike. It achieves this without compromising privacy/security protocols already established under prior releases. To experience the new Guest User mode, download visionOS 2.4 today.