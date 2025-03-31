Download watchOS 11.4 Now With Smarter Alarms and Home Integration

watchOS 11.4 focuses on improving everyday usability with enhancements that make Apple Watch even more practical in daily life scenarios. For those eager to upgrade, be sure to download watchOS 11.4 to benefit from these new features. A key feature in this update is Break Through Silent Mode for alarms, which ensures that wake-up alerts will sound even if Silent Mode is enabled on the device. This addresses a common concern among users who rely on their watch alarms but don’t want other notifications disturbing them throughout the night or during meetings.

In addition to smarter alarms, watchOS 11.4 expands its Home app functionality by adding support for Matter-compatible robot vacuums. Users can now control these devices through Siri commands such as “Clean the living room,” simplifying smart home management directly from their wrist. This integration underscores Apple’s commitment to making its ecosystem more interconnected across devices.

The update also addresses bugs related to watch face selection and improves overall system stability for smoother performance across all supported models of Apple Watch. With these updates, watchOS 11.4 continues its trajectory of blending convenience with advanced functionality tailored to modern lifestyles.