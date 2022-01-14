Dropbox Releases Beta Offering Native M1 Support

Dropbox has released a beta that contains native support for the M1 chip. 9to5 Mac spotted a discussion of the release in the Dropbox support forums.

Dropbox Beta Finally Offers Native M1 Support

As shown in the image below, a new Dropbox for Mac installer contains the “arm64” identifier. This means that it supports the M1 range of Apple Silicon chips, which are all built using the ARM architecture.

The saga of native support from Dropbox for M1 Macs has been rumbling on a while. In late October 2021, a support thread from the cloud storage company emerged that indicated that such a move was not a priority for the firm. Just days later, CEO Drew Houston clarified the situation, saying that his company was “certainly supporting Apple Silicon” and planned to release the build in the first half of 2022. This latest development obviously corresponds with that timeline.

The MacObserver has reached out to Dropbox representatives to see if there were any further release timeline details. There had been non-response at the time of this writing.