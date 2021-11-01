Drew Houston, CEO of Dropbox, has looked to clarify where his firm stands on native support for the M1 chip. He said that the storage service is “certainly supporting Apple Silicon” and that it is looking to release the build in the first half of 2022.

Dropbox CEO Clarifies M1 Native Support Situation

Mr. Houston tweeted on Thursday, amidst reports picking up on a support thread that indicated Dropbox would not have a native version for Apple Silicon. Indeed, he also criticized the way that the original thread was handled.

We're certainly supporting Apple Silicon, sorry for the confusion. We've been working for a while on a native M1 build which we aim to release in H1 2022. (And agree the responses in the support thread were not ideal — no need to upvote for this one 😊) — Drew Houston (@drewhouston) October 28, 2021

While many users will be delighted at the news, for others the first half of 2022 will still seem some way off.