Dropbox Introduces Password Manager With Zero-Knowledge Encryption

The Dropbox password manager can be found on the App Store, offering zero-knowledge encryption. At the moment it’s by invitation only and appears that you’ll need a paid Dropbox account to use it.

Dropbox Password Manager

The app uses zero-knowledge encryption. This means that your master password for the app is encrypted using a key that is only stored on your device. Not all password managers have this feature; many use end-to-end encryption for everything.

Sign in to apps and websites with one click

Store passwords as you sign in to sites and apps

Access your passwords from anywhere with automatic syncing to all your devices

You can find the password manager on the App Store here.