Dropbox Introduces Password Manager With Zero-Knowledge Encryption

The Dropbox password manager can be found on the App Store, offering zero-knowledge encryption. At the moment it’s by invitation only and appears that you’ll need a paid Dropbox account to use it.
The app uses zero-knowledge encryption. This means that your master password for the app is encrypted using a key that is only stored on your device. Not all password managers have this feature; many use end-to-end encryption for everything.
- Sign in to apps and websites with one click
- Store passwords as you sign in to sites and apps
- Access your passwords from anywhere with automatic syncing to all your devices
You can find the password manager on the App Store here.
