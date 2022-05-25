DuckDuckGo Browser Allows Microsoft Trackers Despite Reputation for Privacy

Recent findings show that the typically privacy-focused DuckDuckGo browser is purposely allowing Microsoft trackers on third-party sites. This is due to an agreement within their syndicated search contract between the two companies.

DuckDuckGo is a search engine that focuses on privacy. The search engine does not track your searchers nor your behavior as users perform searchers. DuckDuckGo also doesn’t build user profiles to display advertisements based off interests. Instead, the company uses contextual advertisements from partners, such as Ads by Microsoft.

DuckDuckGo Browser Allows Microsoft Trackers

While DuckDuckGo does not store a user’s personal identifiers with search queries, Microsoft advertising may track your IP address and additional information when clicking on an ad link. This tracking is for “accounting purposes”. Though it is is not associated with a user advertising profile.

Security researcher Zach Edwards first made the discovery, as reported by BleepingComputer. The researcher made the discover during a security audit, where Edwards discovered that while DuckDuckGo’s browser does indeed block Google and Facebook trackers, Microsoft’s tracker continued to run.

You can capture data within the DuckDuckGo so-called private browser on a website like Facebook's https://t.co/u8W44qvsqF and you'll see that DDG does NOT stop data flows to Microsoft's Linkedin domains or their Bing advertising domains. iOS + Android proof:

👀🫥😮‍💨🤡⛈️⚖️💸💸💸 pic.twitter.com/u3Q30KIs7e — ℨ𝔞𝔠𝔥 𝔈𝔡𝔴𝔞𝔯𝔡𝔰 (@thezedwards) May 23, 2022

Further tests revealed that DuckDuckGo also allowed trackers related to bing.com and linkedin.com domains while also blocking all other trackers.

While Edwards posted a long Twitter thread about the ordeal, CEO of DuckDuckGo and Founder Gabriel Weinberg did confirm that the browser intentionally allows Microsoft trackers. Weinberg argued that this is due to a search syndication agreement with Redmond.

The CEO Makes a Statement

Weinberg made it clear that the restriction is only in the DuckDuckGo browser, and has no affect on the DuckDuckGo search engine. This information has started an uproar on Hacker News, where the CEO has defended the company’s transparency concerning the issue.

Though DuckDuckGo is usually transparent regarding its advertisement partnership with Microsoft, what is not clear is why the company did not disclose the acceptance of Microsoft trackers until it was discovered.

To conflate matters, DuckDuckGo recently fired shots at Google for the company’s new ‘Topics’ and ‘FLEDGE’ tracking methods. DuckDuckGo stated in a Tweet, “Google says they’re better for privacy, but the simple fact is tracking is tracking, no matter what you call it”.

After BleepingComputer published the story, DuckDuckGo’s Weinberg sent a response to their Tweet. The CEO stated that they are working to remove this restriction from their agreement. The company also wants to be more transparent in descriptions on the App Store.

Gabriel Weinberg also sent BleepingComputer a statement, which you can read here.