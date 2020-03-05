DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar is a Custom Block List

DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar is a new block list created by the company over the past couple years. It’s open source and available on GitHub.

As the blog post notes, DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar was created because the company wasn’t satisfied with existing block lists. They found that many were manually created and often “stale” without new trackers being added. But Tracker Radar is continually updated and tested.

Tracker Radar contains the most common cross-site trackers and includes detailed information about their tracking behavior, including prevalence, ownership, fingerprinting behavior, cookie behavior, privacy policy, rules for specific resources (with exceptions for site breakage), and performance data.

Because it’s open source, developers can use it to create their own block lists, and researchers can use it in their studies of corporate surveillance.

DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar is built into the company’s privacy browser on iOS and Android, and also included in its Privacy Essentials browser extension.

