DuckDuckGo to Use Apple Maps for Private Search

Private search provider DuckDuckGo announced it will use Apple Maps to power location-based searches.

Private Search With Maps

Apple provided a MapKit JavaScript framework so third parties can add interactive maps to websites. DuckDuckGo is one of the first global companies to use it to give users better private search.

In line with its privacy stance, DuckDuckGo doesn’t send personally identifiable information to Apple or other companies when you search with it. For local searches when your browser sends location data to the search engine, it’s deleted after use.

