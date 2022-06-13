Dutch Antitrust Group Reports Apple Finally Allowing Third-Party Payments in Dating Apps

Apple will finally allow different payment methods in Dutch dating apps. The Dutch antitrust group said it was glad Apple will finally do so. This ends a dispute that previously cost Apple a $52.58 million fine.

Dutch Antitrust Group Is Glad About Apple’s Decision

Reuters reported the Authority for Consumers Market (ACM) said in a statement that by agreeing to its demand, Apple would finally meet the EU and Dutch Commission’s competition rules.

In an earlier statement, Chairman of the Board, Martijn Snoep said ACM was glad about Apple’s decision to finally adhere to the EU and Dutch competition rules. “In the digital economy, powerful companies have a special responsibility to keep the market fair and open,” said Snoep. “Apple avoided that responsibility and abused its dominant position vis-à-vis dating app providers,”

It should be noted that the ACM ruled that Apple’s rules violated Dutch competition laws in the dating app market. Apple’s App Store policies deterred dating app developers from employing third-party payment systems.

Apple Lays Out Process for Developers to Skip In-App Payment System

For its part, Apple laid out the rules on how Dutch developers of dating apps can skip the App Store’s in-app payment systems. The Cupertino-based company will allow dating app developers to employ other payment processors but they will still have to pay the required commissions. Apple’s App Store policy requires the commission for sales made outside of the App Store’s in-app payment system. The good news is that Apple will give developers some discounts.

But Apple Still Disagrees with Dutch Ruling

Although Apple will finally allow a third-party payment system in Dutch dating apps, an Apple representative told Reuters that the company still disagreed with the ACM rule.