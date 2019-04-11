Dutch Apple Investigation Compliments EU’s Look at Spotify Complaint

The EU Commission said that the investigation by Dutch market authorities into Apple complemented its own investigation. The EU Executive body is looking into Spotify’s complaint against about the cut of revenue Apple takes from app providers (via Reuters).

EU Executives Ongoing Investigation

In a statement, the EU Executive said:

“The study and the announced follow-on investigation complement the Commissions decision on Google Android and the Commission’s ongoing assessment of Spotify’s complaint against Apple’s business practices.”

Spotify complained to the EU in March 2019. It said that the 30% revenue cut Apple takes from app providers in their first year on the App Store stifles competition.

Earlier, Dutch antitrust authorities opened an investigation into whether Apple unfairly favors its own apps. It opened its investigation following the release of its study into the app market.