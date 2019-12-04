Dutch Politician Faces Prison for iCloud Hacking

Yeah, you read that headline right. Dutch politician Mitchel van der Krogt., who also moonlighted as a hacker, is believed to have participated in the infamous “Fappening” iCloud hack in 2014 (via ZDNet).

The “Fappening” also known as Celebgate, was a hacking campaign back in 2014. It wasn’t a security breach of iCloud itself, but rather an example of social engineering where the hackers tricked celebrities into giving them their account credentials.

Authorities say Mr. van der Krogt joined the movement in 2015, and breached the iCloud accounts of over 100 women. He was caught after he leaked nude images and a sex tape belonging to Dutch YouTube star Laura Ponticorvo in 2017. He resigned from his seat on the Almere city council afterward.

Mr. van der Krogt publicly admitted to the hacking, but said that other hackers forced him to do it, threatening to release his own personal data if he didn’t comply. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on December 24, and Dutch prosecutors have asked for a three year prison sentence as part of the pre-sentencing procedures.

