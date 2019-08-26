It’s Easier for Apps to Rank No. 1 in the App Store

It’s now easier for app developers to have their app ranked number 1 in the App Store. The number of downloads required to achieve this has dropped (via TechCrunch).

No. 1 Ranking

Sensor Tower found that for non-games, the median number of daily downloads to reach the number one spot was about 90,000 in 2018, a drop from 136,000. This year, it increased to 94,000 downloads. Further, the number of non-games downloaded on the App Store increase by 33% between between Q1 2016 and Q1 2019.

In terms of breaking into the top 10 by category, Photo & Video apps on the App Store present the most challenge. The category where YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat reside saw a median daily amount of more than 16,000 downloads for the No. 10 app. This was followed by Shopping (15,300 daily downloads for the No. 10 app), Social Networking (14,500), Entertainment (12,600) and Productivity (12,400).

