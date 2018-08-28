eBay Sale Takes 15% Off of Apple Products and More

An eBay sale is taking 15% off of Apple products, Bose, TVs, and more. It works on orders of $25 or more when you use the coupon code PREGAME15 (via 9to5Toys).

eBay Sale

The offer is only good for today and you have to pay for your purchases using PayPal. To redeem your coupon code:

Shop for eligible items. (See below for exclusions). Pay for your item by 10:00 Pacific Time on August 28, 2018 Enter the Coupon code in the redemption code field: PREGAME15

This Coupon is a 15% discount off a minimum purchase of $25, valid from 8:00 AM PT August 28, 2018 until 10:00 PM PT on August 28, 2018. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items on eBay.​com,cafr.ebay.​ca and ebay.​ca, and will be capped at a maximum value of $100. *Eligible items exclude warranties and protection plans, as well as items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories. Coupon must be used within a single transaction (and can include multiple eligible items), while supplies last. Max one-time use. Only eBay users registered with an address located in the United States, Canada, Latin America or the Caribbean are eligible for the Coupon. Valid only for purchases from ebay.​com, cafr.ebay.​ca and ebay.​ca. Any unused difference between the discount amount, as shown on the Coupon, and the purchase price of an item(s) in a single transaction (or cart) will be forfeited. Coupon is subject to U.S. laws, void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, has no face value, and cannot be combined with any other Coupon, or when paying with PayPal Credit Easy Payments or Gift Cards. eBay may cancel, amend, or revoke the Coupon at any time.

