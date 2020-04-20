eBay recently updated its iOS app to version 6.0.0 and the major feature it adds is Apple’s private Sign In with Apple option.

ebay Sign In with Apple

Besides Sign In with Apple, other features that were added include:

Snap a photo or scan the barcode to easily find items

Selling something? Our new background removal feature makes your images look even better

Easily find your favorite Stores in the app, on the go

Get real-time shipping notifications, so you know when to expect delivery

Enjoy improved Saved Searches and Search Filtering

Coming soon: Dark mode for your mobile device

The eBay app is free to download and can be found here.

