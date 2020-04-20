eBay recently updated its iOS app to version 6.0.0 and the major feature it adds is Apple’s private Sign In with Apple option.
Besides Sign In with Apple, other features that were added include:
- Snap a photo or scan the barcode to easily find items
- Selling something? Our new background removal feature makes your images look even better
- Easily find your favorite Stores in the app, on the go
- Get real-time shipping notifications, so you know when to expect delivery
- Enjoy improved Saved Searches and Search Filtering
- Coming soon: Dark mode for your mobile device
The eBay app is free to download and can be found here.
