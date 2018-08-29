Ed Sheeran Documentary ‘Songwriter’ Available on Apple Music

The Ed Sheeran documentary, Songwriter, is available now on Apple Music. The movie follows the artist through the development and recording of his Divide album, and on tour performing his latest songs.

Ed Sheeran documentary Songwriter

The behind the scenes documentary was directed by Sheeran’s cousin Murray Cummings. It’s an hour and 24 minutes long, and from the trailer Apple released earlier this year, looks to be really interesting.

Check out the Apple Music Ed Sheeran Documentary Trailer

Zane Lowe interviewed Sheeran for the movie launch on Apple Music’s Beats 1. You’ll need an Apple Music subscription to watch Songwriter.

