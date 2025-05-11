Eddy Cue: Apple iPhones May Not Needed in a Decade

Apple’s head of services, Eddy Cue, believes the iPhone might not be essential ten years from now. Speaking during court testimony at the Google antitrust trial, Cue suggested the pace of technological change could eventually make Apple’s flagship device obsolete.

He pointed out that even the most dominant tech companies of the past, like HP and Sun Microsystems, either vanished or shrank when they failed to keep up with industry shifts.

“The most successful companies that were there either don’t exist today or are significantly smaller and much less impactful,” Cue said. “You may not need an iPhone 10 years from now, as crazy as that sounds.” His comments underline the risk even for a market leader like Apple: past success doesn’t guarantee future relevance.

Apple’s Innovation Gap

Cue’s concerns reflect deeper anxieties within Apple. While recent updates have delivered faster chips and improved software, breakthrough product designs have stalled. Devices like the iPhone 16 and the latest Apple Watch are solid but lack the leap that once defined Apple launches.

Revenue has started to slip. iPhone sales are down compared to two years ago. The Apple Watch saw a 14 percent decline in revenue last year. Vision Pro failed to gain traction and now faces an uncertain future as Apple turns its attention toward smart glasses.

The company is facing pressure on all sides—from fast-moving rivals like Huawei and Xiaomi to government scrutiny and AI competition. Apple also lags in AI advancements, while companies like Meta, OpenAI, and Google push ahead with generative platforms and search alternatives.

Big Bets for 2027

Despite today’s slowdown, Apple is preparing for a significant push in 2027 to mark the iPhone’s 20th anniversary. Plans include a foldable iPhone with a nearly invisible crease, a fully curved all-glass model, and its first smart glasses. These glasses will likely feature cameras, AI integration, and environmental awareness, building on Apple’s current Visual Intelligence features.

The company is also developing new AirPods and watches with cameras, and an AI-powered tabletop robot assistant. Siri is expected to be rebuilt using large language models, bringing more natural interaction.

According to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, Apple is also exploring an AI-based search tool to eventually replace Google as Safari’s default. Cue mentioned a drop in Google searches on Apple devices last month, marking the first decline in over two decades. Whether these comments were strategic or sincere, they reinforce Apple’s growing interest in AI and reduced reliance on legacy partners.

If Cue’s prediction is right, Apple may have to evolve beyond the iPhone faster than expected. The next few years will reveal whether the company can deliver the kind of innovation needed to shape a post-smartphone future.