Eddy Cue says Sports Streaming has “Gone Backwards” before F1 deal

Apple’s services chief says sports streaming needs a reset, and the timing is not subtle. As Apple closes on a reported 140 million dollar per year deal for exclusive U.S. F1 rights, Eddy Cue argues that the viewing experience has fractured. You know the pain already, because you juggle logins and apps just to follow one season.

Eddy Cue has been laying out Apple’s stance in recent interviews, arguing that the modern sports viewing setup is worse than before. Speaking on The Town podcast with Matt Belloni and later at Motorsport Network’s Autosport Business Exchange NYC, Cue said, “We’ve gone backwards. You used to buy one subscription, your cable subscription, and you got pretty much everything they had. Now there are so many different subscriptions, so I think that needs to be fixed.”

In a follow-up conversation reported by CNBC’s Alex Sherman, Cue doubled down on the idea, adding that the industry needs “more bundling” and closer cooperation between partners to make sports streaming simpler for fans.

Bundling as strategy, technology as the unlock

Cue offered a simple direction that tracks with Apple’s product instincts. He said the answer involves more bundling, which lines up with Apple’s new Apple TV and Peacock package announced within a day of his remarks.

He also described a product gap that software can close without changing the game itself. Picture a league funneling multiple broadcast partners into a single interface that supports instant switching and true picture in picture. You would move between feeds, angles, and commentary without hitting a wall built by corporate contracts.

Why F1 makes sense for Apple’s vision

Apple already treats sports like it treats platforms, not channels. With MLS Season Pass, you get every match inside one paid experience that avoids blackouts. F1 promises the same clarity if Apple finalizes the deal and centralizes rights under Apple TV for U.S. viewers. Puck’s John Ourand reported that an announcement could land around the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin.

One reported term would reshape the existing menu for American fans. If the package ends standalone F1.TV in the United States, Apple reduces fragmentation while raising the stakes for its own subscriber funnel. You would trade a scattered landscape for one home that matches Apple’s long horizon and patient approach to rights.