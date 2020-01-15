Microsoft Releases Edge Chromium Browser for macOS

Microsoft has released its Edge Chromium browser based on Google’s open-source Chromium browser engine for Mac users.
Edge Chromium
Some features:
- New Tab: Choose a layout to view information like Focused, Inspirational, or Informational.
- Collections: Coming soon, Collections integrates with Office 365 so you can collect, organize, and share web content to Word or Excel.
- Tracking Prevention
- InPrivate browsing
- Microsoft Defender SmartScreen: Protects you against security issues, phishing, and malware.
- Extensions
You can download Edge Chromium here.
How’s this better than Google’s browser?
Unless it runs content that only works on IE 11, pass.
From Microsoft
Built on Chrome
Uhhh….yeah. I’m gonna pass on this one.