Microsoft Releases Edge Chromium Browser for macOS

Microsoft has released its Edge Chromium browser based on Google’s open-source Chromium browser engine for Mac users.

Edge Chromium

Some features:

New Tab: Choose a layout to view information like Focused, Inspirational, or Informational.

Collections: Coming soon, Collections integrates with Office 365 so you can collect, organize, and share web content to Word or Excel.

Tracking Prevention

InPrivate browsing

Microsoft Defender SmartScreen: Protects you against security issues, phishing, and malware.

Extensions

You can download Edge Chromium here.