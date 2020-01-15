Microsoft Releases Edge Chromium Browser for macOS

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| News

Microsoft has released its Edge Chromium browser based on Google’s open-source Chromium browser engine for Mac users.

Edge Chromium

Some features:

  • New Tab: Choose a layout to view information like Focused, Inspirational, or Informational.
  • Collections: Coming soon, Collections integrates with Office 365 so you can collect, organize, and share web content to Word or Excel.
  • Tracking Prevention
  • InPrivate browsing
  • Microsoft Defender SmartScreen: Protects you against security issues, phishing, and malware.
  • Extensions

Screenshot of Microsoft edge chromium browser

You can download Edge Chromium here.

3
Manqueman

How’s this better than Google’s browser?

1 day ago
iVoid
Member
iVoid

Unless it runs content that only works on IE 11, pass.

2 days ago
geoduck
Member
geoduck

From Microsoft
Built on Chrome

Uhhh….yeah. I’m gonna pass on this one.

2 days ago