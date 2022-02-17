Edison Mail for Mac now has M1 support, the company announced on Thursday. The independent app aims to help users clean their inbox by offering features like unified inbox and one-tap unsubscribe, as well as the ability to block spy pixels and unwanted senders.

Edison Mail For Mac Supports M1

In a blog post announcing Edison Mail support for M1 Macs, Hetal Pandya, the company’s VP of Marketing, said:

When our team created Edison Mail for Mac, our goal from the beginning was to make the app feel intuitive and comfortable, knowing that desktop users invest many hours of their day in their inbox, most of which is for work. The app’s UI, performance, and smart feature set reflect our mission to improve life for email users everywhere by helping them eliminate distractions, get through their inbox faster, and save time.

The service has only been available in the Mac App Store for two years but has gained popularity. The latest version of Edison Mail can be downloaded through the Mac App Store.