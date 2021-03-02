LONDON – Mel Lewis has left BBC Radio 1 in the UK to join Apple Music, Music Week reported Monday. She will be an editor there, according to her LinkedIn profile, and report to Ryan Newman, head of editorial for the service in the UK and Ireland.

Apple Music’s BBC Radio 1 Recruitment Drive

Ms. Lewis has a reputation for championing new artists, including the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, and Girl in Red. She has also been involved in various shows and projects highlighting upcoming talent.

The BBC, and Radio 1 and its sister station 1Xtra in particular, have proved to be fertile recruitment ground for Apple Music since its inception. It first lured prime-time DJ Zane Lowe, and has continued to attract both on-air and off-air talent in the subsequent years. Dotty, who presented the breakfast show on 1Xtra, and Charlie Sloth, have both followed Mr. Lowe. Editor Rob Littlejohn also made the move away from the BBC. Apple Music’s UK head of music George Ergatoudis is also a BBC Radio 1 alumnus.