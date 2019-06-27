EE Offering Apple TV 4K in New Broadband Deals

LONDON – EE is offering existing Pay Monthly mobile or 12-month SIM customers an Apple TV 4K if they upgrade to a broadband package. Customers can take out an 18 month home broadband package and receive BT Sport, as well as an Apple TV 4K.

EE Offering Apple TV 4K and Sport

The deals starting from £37 per month with the top end one costing £65 a month. That includes broadband that EE says has an average speed of 300mb/s.

While Apple TV 4K does not give customers access to terrestrial TV in the traditional sense, it offers apps like BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub which allow users to stream the channels. BT Sport broadcasts the Champions League and some Premier League soccer.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division said (via AppleInsider):