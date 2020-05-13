Eero Mesh Routers Available on Apple.com

Today eero announced that its mesh routers are now available to purchase on Apple.com.

Various products are available, like the eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router (US$99.95), eero Beacon Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender (US$149.95), and the eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router (US$199.95).

This is an exciting step towards delivering our vision to bring eero to more customers and homes around the world, providing them with a safe and reliable network for their smart home. Today’s announcement follows eero’s support for Apple HomeKit, a key addition to our growing line-up of smart home integrations.

With our TrueMesh technology, your eero network learns and optimizes for your space, devices, and usage. Get fast, reliable wifi to all of the connected devices in your home as you work, game, and stream video in every corner of the house (backyard included).