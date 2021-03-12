Eighty million Americans, 28 percent of those aged 12 and over, now listen to podcasts weekly, according to the 2021 ‘The Infinite Dial’ report from Edison Research and Triton Digital. That marks a 17 percent increase from the year before. Not only does the report give an insight into the general market, but also an insight into consumption during times of quarantine and COVID-19 restrictions.

Podcast Listenership Growing And Becoming More Diverse

Podcast listenership is increasingly diverse too. Fifty-seven percent of monthly podcast listeners are white, 16 percent are Latino, 13 percent are African American, and 4 percent Asian, with 10 percent of another background. Tom Webster, Senior Vice President at Edison Research (and previously a guest on Media+,) commented:

In the near quarter of a century that the Infinite Dial has been the survey of record for digital audio, the space has never been more vibrant, or more diverse, than it is today. Podcasting, in particular, has made great gains with women and non-White audiences, and truly reflects the diversity of America.

Smartphone is The Most Popular Device For Media Consumption

As well, as podcasts listenership, the report found 88 percent of Americans aged 12 or older own a smartphone. That’s compared to 51 percent for a tablet and 18 percent for a smartwatch. This makes the smartphone the most popular device for media consumption by far. Furthermore, 33 percent of that demographic, approximately 94 million people, own a smart speaker. That’s a 22 percent increase from the year before. The report also found that 51 percent of those aged 12 or older “frequently” or “sometimes” listen to audio with other people. That rose to 69 percent in the 12-34 age bracket.

TikTok has seen a huge growth in the last 12 months, particularly among younger users. Forty-four percent of those aged between 12 and 34 are using the service, according to the report – up 76 percent from the year before.