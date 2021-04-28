An interview with actor Elliot Page conducted by Oprah Winfrey will air on Apple TV+ on Friday. Vanity Fair shared an exclusive clip in which The Umbrella Academy star discusses his decision to come out.

Elliot Page Tells Oprah it Felt ‘Imperative’ to Come Out

Discussing his decision to come out publicly via a letter posted to Instagram, Mr. Page said:

In this time we’re in right now, and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so.

The magazine also noted that he wants to “misinformation and lies” in anti-trans legislation.