Elon Musk announces Grok’s standalone application for MacOS

Elon Musk seems to be going back and forth over his Twitter acquisition. Some are starting to worry that the CEO has other ideas for the social media giant.

Elon Musk, CEO of xAI and X (formerly Twitter), announced on February 19, 2025, that Grok, the company’s AI chatbot, will be available as a standalone application for MacOS and Windows operating systems. This expands Grok’s accessibility beyond X’s Premium+ subscribers, making it available to a broader user base.

Grok will also be offered as a standalone application for the MacOS and Windows — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2025

The announcement comes shortly after the release of Grok 3, xAI’s latest AI model. As of February 20, 2025, the app has not yet appeared on the App Store for Macs or the Microsoft Store for Windows. This expansion lets Grok compete more directly with other AI chatbots in the market, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Musk’s tweet also addressed the availability of Grok on mobile platforms. An iOS version of Grok is already available, but Android users can only pre-register for the app on the Google Play Store at present.

In line with xAI’s commitment to open-source development, Musk has said that Grok 2 will become open-source once Grok 3 is fully mature and stable. This is expected to happen within the next few months.

The announcement of Grok’s standalone application follows recent changes to X’s subscription model. The company has increased the prices of its Premium+ subscription, with some new features now reserved for a separate SuperGrok plan.