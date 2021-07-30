Elon Musk wanted to become Apple CEO. The idea was not met kindly by Tim Cook, according to a review of a new book about Tesla, the company he founded.

Elon Musk Wanted to be Apple CEP

The LA Times review (Apple News+ link) of Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century recounts the following phone call from 2016, conducted when Apple was discussing buying Tesla, then in financial trouble.

Musk is interested, but one condition: “I’m CEO.” Sure, says Cook. When Apple bought Beats in 2014, it kept on the founders, Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. No, Musk says. Apple. Apple CEO. “F— you” Cook says, and hangs up.

It’s a funny story, but, in the end, Apple’s decision not to buy Tesla has worked out rather well for all involved. It is also working on its own car project – Project Titan.

[Elon Musk Backs Epic, Google App Store Fees ‘de Facto Global Tax on The Internet’]