Elon Musk backed Epic Games in its battle against Apple on Friday. He tweeted his support for the Fortnite maker and condemned App Store Fees.

Elon Musk Tweets Support For Epic Games

Mr. Musk said that “Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet,” before adding “Epic is right.”

We are still awaiting the verdict of the Epic vs Apple trial, which, according to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, will take “a while” to be decided upon and announced. Meanwhile, this is hardly the first time the Tesla founder has used his online presence to wade into controversial issues.