Elon Musk has denied a story that emerged on Friday alleging that he asked to be Apple CEO. A new book claims that he spoke to Tim Cook about taking his job during talks about Apple buying Tesla, but the electric vehicle firm’s founder said this never happened.

Elon Musk Says Tim Cook Meeting Never Happened

In a tweet responding to the eye-catching claim, Mr. Musk said that he and Mr. Cook “have never spoken or written to each other ever.” He added that he did in fact request such a meeting but his invitation was refused.

Cook & I have never spoken or written to each other ever. There was a point where I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever. He refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6% of today’s value. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

As The Verge noted, this corresponds with things Mr. Cook has said in the past. Back in April, he told Kara Swisher of The New York Times:

You know, I’ve never spoken to Elon, although I have great admiration and respect for the company he’s built.

Fair to say that Mr. Musk is not that impressed with the book about the company he created:

Higgins managed to make his book both false *and* boring 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

(Image credit: Naresh777 / Shutterstock.com)