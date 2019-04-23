Elon Musk Predicts Self-Driving Robotaxis by 2020

Tesla Founder Elon Musk told investors Tuesday that he expects self-driving “robotaxis” by his firm to be on the roads by 2020. He said he was “very confident” about the prediction.

Elon Musk Unveils Powerful New Chip

Mr. Musk was unveiling a new microchip to support “full self-driving” (via BBC News). He said he felt “very confident in predicting autonomous robotaxis next year.” esla said the new chip contains 6 billion transistors. They said it can process up to 2300 frames per second. This is a 21x improvement over the previous generation of its hardware.

Mr. Musk shared a video titled ‘Full Self Diving’ to demonstrate the power of the chip. It shows the vehicle driving and navigating junctions and stop signs without any human interaction.