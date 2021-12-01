Elon Musk Promotes Tesla Collectible With Jibe at Apple Polishing Cloth

Elon Musk promoted a limited edition Cyberwhistle, inspired by Cybertruck. He did so with a jibe at Apple, and it’s now infamous US$19 polishing cloth.

Elon Musk: Buy Tesla Whistle Not ‘Silly Apple Cloth’

In tweets posted on Wednesday, the Tesla CEO encouraged people to purchase his company’s limited collectible Cyberwhistle. However, he could resist commenting on the “silly Apple cloth too”.

The Tesla Cyberwhistle is made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. Unfortunately, when I clicked on the link posted by Mr. Musk to have a look at the product all I got was a 404 page…

