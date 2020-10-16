Some customers are starting to get emails explaining that their free year of Apple TV+ is to be extended. Macrumors has seen one such message, which confirms that the service will be free until February 2021.

Apple TV+ Celebrates ‘Incredible Debut Year’

“It’s been an incredible debut year,” the email reads. “Audiences are loving the Emmy Award winner The Morning Show, the blockbuster WWII thriller Greyhound, the heartwarming comedy Ted Lasso, and so much more. Be on the lookout for new premieres, hit movies like On the Rocks, the eye-opening docuseries Tiny World, and Season 2 of Servant, For All Mankind, and Peabody winner Dickinson.” It is also expected that those who pay monthly for the service will get three months credit, and those who pay annually will not be billed until February 2021.

