From July 1, users are going to have to pay US$4.99 per month (or the local rate e.g. £4.99 in the UK) for Apple TV+. The change was confirmed in an email sent to subscribers Thursday (pictured above).

Apple TV+ Charges Begin July 1

The email said:

We hope you are enjoying your complimentary access to Apple TV+. Starting July 1, your subscription will automatically renew for $4.99/month. Apple TV+ has the highest-rated originals of any streaming service*, and new episodes of these award-winning fan favorites are just around the corner.

The message then highlighted the forthcoming return of popular shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, as well as new shows like The Problem With Jon Stewart. It’s important to remember that users who qualified for a free year will not have that shortened.

The offer of a free year with certain new products will though stop at the end of June. From July 1, the complimentary period will be three months. A normal free trial, without an eligible device, lasts seven days. The streaming service is part of the Apple One bundle.