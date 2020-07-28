Emmy Awards 2020 Nominations: Apple TV+ Recognized in 18 Categories

Apple TV+ flagship The Morning Show has received multiple nominations ahead of the Emmy Awards 2020. They include actor/actress nominations for Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, as well as supporting actor nominations for Mark Duplass and Billy Crudup. However, The Morning Show was not the only Apple TV+ show to gain recognition. The streaming service garnered 18 nominations, including for Defending Jacob and The Beastie Boys Story.
Apple TV+ Emmy Nominations
The complete Apple TV+ Emmy Award 2020 nominations are:
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Steve Carell in The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Billy Crudup in The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass in The Morning Show
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Martin Short in The Morning Show
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Mimi Leder for The Morning Show
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program
- The Morning Show
Outstanding Main Title Design
- The Morning Show
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- Beastie Boys Story
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
- Beastie Boys Story
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program
- Beastie Boys Story
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program
- Beastie Boys Story
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
- Beastie Boys Story
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
- Defending Jacob
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Defending Jacob
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
- Leslie Odom Jr. in Central Park
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special
- Home
Outstanding Narrator
- Chiwetel Ejiofor in The Elephant Queen