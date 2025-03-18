Enhanced Guest User Feature for Vision Pro

The latest beta of visionOS 2.4 introduces improvements to the Guest User feature for Apple Vision Pro, enhancing the device’s shareability and multi-user capabilities. One of the key enhancements in this update is the ability for Vision Pro owners to customize guest settings remotely using their iPhone or iPad.

This new functionality streamlines the process of setting up and managing temporary access for others on the Vision Pro device, making it more convenient to share the spatial computing experience with family, friends, or colleagues. The remote customization feature allows the primary user to control which apps and content are accessible to guests, ensuring privacy and personalization even when sharing the device. Users can now initiate a Guest User session directly from their nearby iPhone or iPad, provided the device is unlocked.

This integration between Vision Pro and other Apple devices demonstrates the company’s focus on creating a seamless ecosystem experience. Additionally, the update includes the option to start View Mirroring with AirPlay, enabling the primary user to guide their guest through the Vision Pro experience more effectively. This feature could be particularly useful for introducing new users to the spatial computing interface or for collaborative work scenarios.

The enhanced Guest User feature also retains the ability for guests to save their eye and hand setup for up to 30 days after their last use, ensuring a smooth and personalized experience for returning guests. As Apple continues to refine the Vision Pro experience, these improvements to the Guest User feature represent a significant step towards making spatial computing more accessible and user-friendly for a wider audience.