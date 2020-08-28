Epic Games has continued its PR campaign against Apple. It emailed Fortnite players blaming the company for it no longer be available (via MacRumors).
‘Apple is Blocking Fortnite’, Epic Tells Players
Updates to Fortnite are no longer available on iOS and MacOS. In an email Thursday, the company told players:
Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, the Chapter 2 – Season 4 update (v14.00), did not release on iOS and macOS on August 27.
It continued:
Apple limits competition so they can collect 30% of consumer payments made in apps like Fortnite, raising the prices you pay. Epic lowered prices through a direct payment option, but Apple is blocking Fortnite in order to prevent Epic from passing on the savings from direct payments to players. Epic has taken legal action to end Apple’s anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device marketplaces. Papers are available for our August 13, August 17, and August 23 filings. In retaliation for this action, Apple blocked your access to Fortnite updates and new installs on all iOS devices.