Not only did it remove Fortnite from the App Store, which Epic anticipated, but it also declared it would terminate every one of Epic’s Apple Developer Program accounts and cut off Epic’s access even to software tools that are widely available to the public. This was a clear warning to any other developer that would dare challenge Apple’s monopolies: follow our rules or we will cut you off from a billion iOS consumers—challenge us and we will destroy your business.

Furthermore, Epic Games asked the court to restore its Developer Program account and prevent “Apple from removing, disabling, or modifying Fortnite or any code, script, feature, setting, certification, version or update thereof on any iOS user’s device.”

iOS App Store Removal Could Cause $26.7 Million Loss Each Month For Fortnite-Maker

While Epic Games describd itself as “ideally situated to challenge Apple’s restrictions,” it could still take a hit. According to online finance education hub BuyShares.co.uk, the company coould take a $26.7 million a month hit due to its removal from the App Store. Its analysis found “that between July and August this year, Fortnite’s cumulative revenue from both the App Store and Google Play declined by 63.23%.”