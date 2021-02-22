LONDON – A UK court blocked Epic Games from pursuing its case against Apple and the on Monday, Reuters reported. The Fortnite maker was banned from the App Store after attempting to bypass its payment system to avoid the fees charged.

Epic Can Pursue Google in the UK, But Not Apple

The UK antitrust tribunal ruled that Epic Games’ case against Google could proceed. However, it said the case against Apple would be better pursued in the U.S. However, a spokesperson for the video game firm said it “will reconsider pursuing its case against Apple in the UK after the resolution of the U.S. case.”

Neither Apple nor Google had commented publicly at the time of this writing.