Epic Games CEO Says Legal Battle with Apple Cost Over $1B But It Was Worth It

Epic Games has spent over a billion dollars fighting Apple, and CEO Tim Sweeney says it was a price worth paying. After a five-year legal war over Apple’s App Store policies, Sweeney claims the cost—more than $100 million in legal fees and hundreds of millions in lost revenue—was justified to challenge what he calls a monopolistic system that stifles digital freedom and competition.

At the heart of the case was Epic’s decision to bypass Apple’s in-app payment system to avoid its 30% commission. Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store in 2020, triggering the legal battle.

While Apple won on most counts, a U.S. judge ruled the company must allow developers to direct users to alternative payment methods outside the App Store. Apple resisted, prompting the judge to accuse it of lying under oath and refer the matter for criminal investigation. Apple is now complying but plans to appeal.

Sweeney’s Stand on Digital Freedom

In an interview with Business Insider, Sweeney said the case wasn’t just about profit—it was about principle. “Freedom cannot be purchased at too dear a price,” he said, arguing that if Apple and Google continue to control app payments, the digital economy risks becoming a monopoly. He sees the court ruling as a win not just for Epic but for all developers now free to guide users to better-priced alternatives on the web.

Sweeney estimates the total impact on Epic exceeded $1 billion when factoring in lost revenue and user growth. “We made $300 million on iOS in two years. Now imagine the lost momentum. We lost access to an entire generation of mobile players,” he said.

What’s Next for Fortnite?

Despite the legal win, Fortnite hasn’t returned to the U.S. App Store. Epic is working through a developer account in Sweden to relaunch the game in the EU, but Apple hasn’t reinstated the U.S. account. Apple commentator John Gruber doubts the game will return to iPhones anytime soon, noting the court didn’t order Apple to reinstate Epic.

Still, Sweeney remains confident. He believes the pressure of public scrutiny, legal compliance, and global regulatory interest will force Apple to allow Fortnite back. “We’ve told Apple what we’re doing. I’d be very surprised if they try to block it again,” he said.

As reported by Business Insider, Sweeney sees Epic’s legal campaign as a necessary stand against tech gatekeeping. Whether it ultimately reshapes the app economy remains to be seen—but for Epic, the fight is far from over.