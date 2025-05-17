Epic Says Apple is Blocking Fortnite, Violating Court Orders

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney publicly accused Apple of blocking Fortnite’s iOS return through Epic Games Sweden, despite the game passing all notarization requirements. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said on X that Apple is now demanding the company revoke its U.S. App Store submission, even after previously instructing them to submit it that way.

Sweeney added they are heading back to the U.S. court, arguing Apple is violating the federal injunction and using its control to suppress competition.

“Apple is currently blocking Epic Games Sweden’s Fortnite notarization despite finding no rule violations,” Sweeney wrote. He added that Epic is now returning to the U.S. court to argue that Apple is once again violating a federal injunction that requires the company to allow third-party app distribution under fair terms.

Sweeney emphasized that Fortnite remains offline on iOS across the European Union, even though it was distributed through the Epic Games Store, not Apple’s App Store. He described Apple’s actions as part of “an interlocked web of controls” that makes fair platform access impossible.

Epic Slams Apple’s Notarization Process

Sweeney used the situation to call for independent oversight of the notarization process. He argued that neutral entities should handle security reviews, not Apple, which he says has a financial interest in suppressing competitors.

“There are plenty of examples of independent bodies ensuring security,” Sweeney said, pointing to HTTPS as a model that has protected the web for decades without being monopolized by a single corporation.

As shown in internal emails cited by Epic, Apple initially told the company to submit the U.S. version of Fortnite through its Swedish account. Epic followed the instructions. Days later, Apple declined to review the app and shifted its position. Apple stated that it would take no action until the current litigation ends.

A Long-Running Dispute Nears Another Flashpoint

This latest conflict comes five years after Apple removed Fortnite for bypassing its payment system. A federal court later ruled Apple’s anti-steering practices illegal and issued a permanent injunction. In April 2025, Apple was found in civil contempt for non-compliance. Epic now says Apple is doubling down.

Apple claimed it told Epic to remove the U.S. storefront so the game could stay live in other regions. However, Epic maintains Apple is using its platform control to delay, sideline, and punish its competition.

A hearing is scheduled for May 27 in the U.S. District Court. Whether the court will enforce the injunction and force Fortnite’s reinstatement remains uncertain.