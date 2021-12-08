Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Joins Chainlink Labs as Strategic Advisor

Eric Schmidt, former CEO and executive chairman of Google, has joined Chainlink Labs as a strategic advisor.

Eric Schmidt at Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a blockchain layer that uses technology called “oracles” to help things on the chain, such as smart contracts, access data off the chain through APIs. Examples include price feeds, weather data, or links to traditional payment systems.

Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov:

Blockchain networks and Chainlink oracles are at a crucial inflection point in terms of growth and adoption. Eric’s experience and insights around building global software platforms for next-generation innovation will be invaluable as we help developers and institutions usher in a new age of economic fairness and transparency.

Mr. Schmidt previously served as Google’s chief executive officer from 2001 to 2011, as chairman of Google until 2015, as chairman of the Department of Defense’s Innovation board, and as chairman of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. He has also served on the boards of Apple, Mayo Clinic, Princeton University, and Carnegie Mellon University.