EU Ends Corning Glass Inquiry, Apple Deal Remains Unaffected

The European Commission has closed its antitrust investigation into Corning after the US-based glassmaker agreed to eliminate exclusivity clauses in its supply contracts for break-resistant cover glass. The move effectively ends concerns that Corning unfairly blocked competitors from accessing large parts of the smartphone and tablet glass market.

The Commission focused its probe on how Corning supplied Alkali-aluminosilicate glass (branded as Gorilla Glass) for use in smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Investigators found that Corning may have used its market dominance to pressure OEMs and glass finishers into exclusive or near-exclusive supply arrangements, potentially shutting out rivals and stifling innovation. To settle the case without a fine, Corning agreed to a set of legally binding commitments.

Crucially, Apple was not part of the relevant market under scrutiny. Apple uses specialty glass developed exclusively by Corning, and the Commission determined that these products don’t compete with standard cover glass in the broader market.

Nine-Year Global Commitments from Corning

Corning’s commitments apply globally for a period of nine years and include several key provisions. The company will no longer enforce or include exclusive dealing clauses in current and future contracts with OEMs and finishers. It has also agreed not to require customers to source more than 50 percent of their global glass demand from Corning, ensuring space for competitors to operate.

In the EU specifically, Corning will not tie price benefits to minimum purchase commitments. Corning also agreed to step back from influencing how OEMs and finishers divide their purchases across different glass types, including lithium aluminosilicate (LAS), sodium aluminosilicate (NAS), and the newer clear glass ceramics expected to gain traction.

Additionally, Corning will restrict how it enforces patents for break-resistant glass. It can pursue claims only on the grounds of patent infringement, not breach of contract, and will avoid attaching financial penalties through other legal mechanisms. These measures are intended to prevent Corning from indirectly recreating exclusivity through legal threats or penalties.

The Commission will assign an independent monitoring trustee, fluent in Chinese Mandarin, to ensure compliance across global markets.

Apple’s Custom Glass Outside Scope

According to the Commission, Apple’s agreements with Corning were excluded because the products involved have unique compositions and are not sold to other manufacturers. This effectively shields Apple from the obligations now binding on Corning’s contracts with other OEMs.

In a separate statement, Corning emphasized that the EU investigation ended without a fine, without a finding of wrongdoing, and with no material impact on its Gorilla Glass business. The company supplies major players like Samsung, Google, Sony, and Lenovo, in addition to Apple.

The European Commission announced the decision in a formal statement on Friday, detailing the commitments made legally binding under EU competition law. The investigation was first opened in November 2024.

Bloomberg reported that Corning’s deal with EU regulators helps it avoid penalties and allows its ongoing business with Apple to continue unchanged.