EU Fines Apple €500M for DMA Violations Under Digital Markets Act

The European Commission has fined Apple €500 million and Meta €200 million for breaching the Digital Markets Act (DMA), marking the first enforcement action under the EU’s new regulatory framework for Big Tech.

Apple was found guilty of preventing app developers from directing users to payment options outside its App Store, limiting competition and consumer choice.

According to the Commission, Apple’s rules restricted developers from informing users about potentially cheaper alternatives outside Apple’s in-app payment system. These restrictions, the EU said, distorted fair access to the digital market and kept consumers locked into Apple’s payment ecosystem.

The Commission has ordered Apple to remove all technical and commercial barriers that stop developers from steering users toward external offers. It also instructed the company to avoid repeating this behavior in the future.

In parallel, Meta was penalized for its “consent or pay” model introduced in late 2023, which forced EU users to either accept data tracking for targeted ads or pay a subscription for ad-free access to Facebook and Instagram.

The Commission ruled that Meta failed to give users a real choice on how their personal data is used, violating DMA obligations on data fairness and user consent. While Meta adjusted its model in November 2024, the Commission is still reviewing the changes.

Companies Push Back

Apple said it will appeal the ruling, claiming the decision undermines user privacy and security. A company spokesperson described the fine as an “unfair” move that misrepresents Apple’s efforts to comply with European law.

Meta’s global affairs chief, Joel Kaplan, also criticized the decision, arguing that it effectively imposes a financial penalty for offering privacy-respecting options and forces the company into a less effective business model.

Despite the record-setting headlines, the financial impact of these fines is minimal. Each penalty amounts to around 0.1% of the companies’ annual revenue—well below the DMA’s maximum threshold of 10%. Still, the EU has given both companies a 60-day deadline to comply or face escalating penalties.

Wider Implications

These rulings come at a sensitive time for transatlantic digital policy. Ongoing trade negotiations between the EU and the US could become more complex as the DMA continues to reshape how major US tech firms operate in Europe.

The decisions against Apple and Meta may signal stricter enforcement ahead, with European regulators aiming to curb monopolistic behavior and increase competition in digital markets.