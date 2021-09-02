The Irish Data Protection Commission has ordered Facebook-owned WhatsApp to pay a US$266 million fine over the way it handles user data (via Bloomberg).

WhatsApp Fine

The Commission found violations in the way WhatsApp explained its data processing and how it shared data with other Facebook-owned companies. WhatsApp must take “remedial action” to bring its data processing communication into compliance with GDPR.

A spokesperson for WhatsApp said:

We disagree with the decision today regarding the transparency we provided to people in 2018 and the penalties are entirely disproportionate. We will appeal this decision.

Under GDPR violators can be fined up to 4% of their annual sales.