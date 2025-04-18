EU Holds Off on Apple Sanctions During US Deal Negotiations

The European Union has delayed penalties against Apple, choosing to wait as it pursues a potential trade agreement with the United States. The move comes amid ongoing negotiations with the Trump administration and growing sensitivity around transatlantic relations.

Sanctions Delayed to Avoid Trade Disruption

According to The Wall Street Journal, the European Commission had been preparing to issue cease-and-desist orders and potential fines against both Apple and Meta on April 15. At least one company was notified in advance. But the announcement was pulled at the last minute, just before key trade meetings in Washington.

The delay aligns with meetings between EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič and senior U.S. officials. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also met with former President Donald Trump, who is expected to take a more protectionist stance on trade.

Officials reportedly feared that moving ahead with penalties could trigger U.S. retaliation—specifically tariffs—and complicate the EU’s push for a broader deal. As reported, Trump has since signaled openness to a trade agreement, saying he has “very little problem” moving forward.

Fines Still Expected Under Digital Markets Act

The Commission is still expected to enforce penalties under the Digital Markets Act, which targets large tech platforms over market dominance and compliance failures. However, the timing is now uncertain.

The European Commission has not confirmed a new date for the rulings. A spokesperson said only that final decisions are in progress and will come “in the short term.”

This isn’t the first time the EU has slowed its enforcement plans. Earlier in January, delays were attributed to internal staff changes and a strategic wait to gauge Washington’s policy direction.

Reports later suggested the Commission had considered softening the penalties to avoid escalating tensions.

For now, the EU appears to be prioritizing trade stability over immediate regulatory action. The fines haven’t been dropped, only delayed. But with no timeline confirmed, the question remains: when will the EU act?