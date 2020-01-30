EU Lawmakers Push For Common Mobile Charger

Members of the European Parliament on Thursday voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution calling for a common charger standard in Europe (via Reuters). The lawmakers very clearly had Apple in their sights when making the decision.

Apple Opposes EU Calls For Standard Charger

The resolution passed 582-40. It urged the EU’s making body, the European Commission to introduce new laws for standard chargers by July 2020. It noted that while voluntary agreements within the tech industry had in fact reduced the number of charger types, there was still no one common standard. Apple has opposed calls for a common charger in Europe.