EU Scraps Roaming Charges Until 2032

The EU on Thursday confirmed a political agreement that means citizens will not be subject to roaming charges until 2032. The deal was agreed by European Parliament and Member States, and welcomed by the the Comission.

The deal essentially keeps in place the existing regulations that stops EU citizens being subject to roaming charges when travelling within member nations. The deal also introduces improved access to emergency communications throughout Europe. It further enforces that users must be provided with clear information when they could be hit with extra charges whilst roaming. New wholesale caps for providers have also been agreed. The regulation will come into force on 1 July 2022 and last for a decade.

Commenting, Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said:

We have since 2017 enjoyed the end of roaming charges. And, today we ensured that we can keep these benefits for another 10 years to stay connected and call, text and surf the internet at no extra costs, when we travel in the EU. At the same time, with this new regulation we also improve the quality of the roaming experience.

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market, added:

Spending holidays in Greece, Austria or Bulgaria. Visiting customers or suppliers in Italy or Estonia… Travelling abroad without having to worry about phone bills is a tangible part of the EU Single Market experience for all Europeans. Today we are not only ensuring that this experience continues, but we are upgrading it: better quality, better services, even more transparency.

UK Exemptions

UK networks are now allowed to charge customers roaming charges, as the counter has left the bloc. Various networks have announced plans for a daily charge for customers who are travelling in the EU, except in the Republic of Ireland.