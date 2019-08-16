EU vs Apple Irish Tax Case Heading to Court

LONDON – A date has been set for Apple’s tax court case against the EU. The hearing will take place on September 17 and 18 (via Bloomberg News).

EU Targets Tax Deals

The case is to be heard in the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg, the bloc’s second-highest court. It centres on its demand for €13 billion ($14.4 billion) from Apple. In August 2016 the EU Commission ordered Ireland, a member state, to claim this money from Apple. It said Ireland gave Apple an unfair tax deal. Antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager has led the charge against such deals. She will shortly be leaving office, along with her fellow commissioners.

However, Ireland “profoundly disagrees” with the Commission’s approach. The Irish government said it “is engaging fully with the process and ensuring the best presentation of the state’s position.” Apple had not provided a public comment at the time of this writing.