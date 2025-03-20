EU Wants Apple To Allow Third Parties Use AirDrop, Watch Notifications, And More

Apple faces new regulatory challenges in the European Union as the European Commission issues guidance under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The Commission is calling for Apple to take concrete steps to comply with its interoperability obligation under EU competition rules. This guidance aims to make Apple’s iOS mobile operating system more accessible to third parties, letting them create new products and services on Apple’s platforms.

iOS notifications: This allows connected devices like smartwatches to display and react to iOS notifications. Background execution: iOS apps can perform certain actions for connected physical devices without active user interaction. Automatic audio switching: Users can switch between devices (e.g., smartphone and computer) when listening to audio with supported headphones. High-bandwidth peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connections: Establishes high-speed Wi-Fi connections between iOS devices and connected physical devices for large file transfers or VR applications. Close-range wireless file transfers: Enables third-party file sharing apps to access iOS-controlled features, creating alternatives to AirDrop. Media casting: Allows developers to create alternative media casting solutions to Apple’s AirPlay. NFC Controller in Reader/Writer mode: Lets apps communicate with connected devices like rings or bracelets for payment transactions. Proximity-triggered pairing: Simplifies the pairing process between iOS devices and connected physical devices. Automatic Wi-Fi connection: Allows connected physical devices to seamlessly join Wi-Fi networks saved on the iPhone

The EU’s actions are part of a larger effort to address competition issues in the tech sector through the DMA. This law hopes to reduce barriers to competition in response to the growth of tech giants like Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft.

In response to the EU’s measures, Apple expressed concerns about the impact on innovation. The company said these rules could slow down their ability to create new features for users in Europe. Apple also noted that they might have to give away their new features for free to companies that don’t have to follow the same rules.

The timing of these regulatory actions is notable, as they come amid growing tensions between the EU and the United States over tech regulation. The Trump administration has recently warned the EU against what it sees as excessive regulation of American technology companies. Trump has even threatened to impose tariffs on Europe to combat what he calls “overseas extortion” of American tech firms through digital services taxes, fines, and certain policies.

In turn, the EU has reportedly considered using a new “anti-coercion” tool. This instrument would allow the bloc to take action in cases of economic coercion against EU member states.

As these regulatory pressures mount, Apple says it will continue to work with the European Commission to help them understand the company’s concerns on behalf of its users. The outcome of these discussions could have big implications for how Apple operates in the European market and may set precedents for tech regulation globally.

