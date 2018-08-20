Eurasian Filing Reveals 6 Apple Watch Series 4 Models

A recent Apple filing in the Eurasian economic database lists six new Apple Watch models, hinting that rumors saying Apple Watch Series 4 is coming this fall may be right. Previous filings included eight models so it looks like this year Apple is scaling back its smartwatch lineup.

Consomac found the Apple Watch Series 4 model numbers (english translation). They include A1977, A1978, A1975, A1976, A2007 and A2008.

Those numbers don’t give model details, so for that we’ll have to speculate on what’s not coming this year. Last year Apple released six LTE with GPS models (aluminum, stainless steel, ceramic) in two sizes, and two sizes of the GPS-only model (aluminum).

Since there are only six model numbers this year instead of eight, the two most likely scenarios are Apple is dropping the ceramic models from its lineup, or all models will include LTE support. If the ceramic Apple Watch models aren’t big sellers, that could account for their demise. Alternately, Apple could streamline the product lineup by removing GPS-only models from the mix and drive up the base price at the same time.

Apple says iOS 12 and watchOS 5 are coming this fall. The company also typically hosts a September media event to introduce new iPhone models. Apple could use that event to unveil new Apple Watch models, too.

Reports also say new iPad Pro models are coming at the same time. If so, this fall is going to get pretty expensive.